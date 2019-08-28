Kidnap victims: We were fed with rations of garri for eight days

ADVERTISEMENT

A rescued kidnap victim who recounted his ordeal in the kidnappers’ den said they were fed with rations of garri as daily meals for eight days.

The victim, Mr. Yakubu Simeon, said “We were kidnapped at ‘Many have gone hill’, a mountain pass in Akwanga Local Government Area last week when the Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe ran into the armed kidnappers, he lost three police escorts, and two drivers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said after they were kidnapped, they were forced to lie down and one of the armed men was keeping guard and were told that they would shoot whoever attempts running.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They went back to kidnap other victims when the convoy of the Deputy Governor arrived the scene, then shot at them. They, then took their rifles.”

According to him, they took them into the forest, even though they said that they came there about a month ago, but they were familiar with the terrain.

Mr. Simeon added “We trekked for five hours before we reached their den and it took another one hour to climb it. The kidnappers were ruthless, kept us hungry, left us in the open despite the rain, and forced us to plead with our relations to pay the ransom.”

“I and another person raised one million, the others raised some thousand and the last person who did not pay any amount was released along with us.”

Similarly, another victim , Mr, Yakubu Gumjere, who said he was also kidnapped on the same spot, said the 11 armed men hid inside the mountain when a police helicopter hovered over them.

However, Nasarawa State NSCDC Commander, Muhammad Fari, said his officers rescued the victims around Wulko village near Akwanga on Monday night and they comprised of five males and two females.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App