Kick drug abuse, trafficking out of Nigeria, AUDA-NEPAD boss urges stakeholders

As the world observes International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Princess Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria, joined the call for a nation devoid of drug abuse.

The call was made in a statement signed in Abuja by Mr. Abolade Ogundimu, Media Assistant to AUDA-NEPAD C.E.O.

According to the AUDA-NEPAD boss, every drug is meant to cure at least, particular ailments in human beings or animals, any attempt to take beyond the recommended dosage is not only dangerous to the person but the entire society.

“It is a global challenge that should be kicked out of our country, the continent and the world at large.”

“That is because its negative impacts affect both the abusers, the people around and the societies at large.”

“Perpetrators have no age limit but it is common among the youths, which makes it serious a threat to humanity and should be resisted by collective efforts.”

“The current spate of deliberate abuse of drugs among the people of different social classes especially, the youths, is now at alarming stage.”

“It becomes more worrisome to find people adducing flimsy excuses for drug abuse and its illicit trafficking. that are supposed to be taken moderately for different ailments,” she said.

Akobundu urged perpetrators, made up of those abusing drugs and hard drug traffickers, to desist from such dangerous act and become more productive.

