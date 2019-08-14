Khafi risks sanction for appearing in BBNaija show – UK Police

ADVERTISEMENT

A Metropolitan Police Constable and BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Khafi Kareem, may face disciplinary sanctions for appearing on the popular reality TV show.

According to the UK Evening Standard, the 29-year-old, who joined the UK Police as a Constable in 2015, is being probed after she was filmed having sex with 31-year-old housemate, Ekpata Gedoni on the show.

The Met Police, according to the UK newspaper, said it had not granted Khafi’s request to appear on the show adding that an internal investigation would be carried out.

It also added that Kareem was granted unpaid leave for an “unrelated reason” ahead of appearing on the show, but her request to take part in the programme was denied.

“A PC attached to the Met’s transformation command requested permission to take part in a reality television entertainment show in Nigeria. Permission was not given.

“The Met is aware that the officer has since appeared on the show without authority.

“The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and will be carrying out an investigation into the circumstances.

“The Met does not support the officer’s appearance, nor does she represent the Met whilst appearing on the show,” a Met Police spokesman said.

The UK Police Force noted that any officer found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour could face misconduct proceedings.

An unnamed colleague of the officer said, “She’s a serving British Police officer. It’s outrageous. She asked permission to go on the show but, when her request was refused, she went anyway.”

However, a post on the website of Africa Magic, the organisers of the show, said Khafi joined the show “to do societal good.”

“Police officer Khafi Kareem believes that you can have it all if you believe in yourself. “She is not only hoping to win the prize money but she wants the exposure that being in the Big Brother Naija House brings, so that she can do societal good.

“What people don’t know about her is that she is secretly talented in spoken word, singing and dancing. She is an Ekiti native who resides in London,” it read.

Her bio post on Africa Magic website also added Khafi would spend the prize money on hosting a travel show in Nigeria, as well as investing in charitable causes.

Khafi, in her reaction, did not accept or deny whether she came into the show without her employer’s permission.

She, however, posted a statement reacting to one UK’s Sun newspaper article (about her) via her Twitter handle @KhafiKareem. See the tweet below:

