Key ISWAP leaders neutralised in airstrikes on meeting venues

Air strikes on two locations in northern Borno is believed to have neutralized key leaders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), just as they assembled for meetings.

The meetings were being held at two separate venues in Jubillaram and Alinwa when the air task force of Operation Lafiya Dole (under Operation Rattle Snake III) struck the locations

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage both locations, damaging the meeting venues and neutralising the terrorists,’’ Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said in a statement on Saturday.

“The mission was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that some key ISWAP leaders had assembled for meetings, which were being held simultaneously at two separate venues, at Jubillaram and Alinwa in Marte Local Government Area.

He said the air force, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.

