Breaking News
Abacha Loot: Southern, Middle Belt leaders call for judicial probe of FG/Bagudu dealKey ISWAP leaders neutralised in airstrikes on meeting venues
  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Key ISWAP leaders neutralised in airstrikes on meeting venues
ADVERTISEMENT

Key ISWAP leaders neutralised in airstrikes on meeting venues

By . Published Date

Air strikes on two locations in northern Borno is believed to have neutralized key leaders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), just as they assembled for meetings.

The meetings were being held at two separate venues in Jubillaram and Alinwa when the air task force of Operation Lafiya Dole (under Operation Rattle Snake III) struck the locations

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage both locations, damaging the meeting venues and neutralising the terrorists,’’ Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said in a statement on Saturday.

“The mission was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that some key ISWAP leaders had assembled for meetings, which were being held simultaneously at two separate venues, at Jubillaram and Alinwa in Marte Local Government Area.

He said the air force, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.