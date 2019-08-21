Kenya’s Obiri to compete in both 5k and 10k in Doha

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan middle-distance champion Hellen Obiri said on Wednesday she will compete in both the 5 kilometres and 10 kilometres races at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha next month.

Obiri, 29, the current world 5 000m champion, aims to become one of the rare athletes to win over both distances at the same event.

“Since I have a wild card for the 5 000m in Doha, I feel it is the right time to run both the 5k and 10k. The humid weather has been favourable to me the three times I have ran in the Qatari capital,” Obiri told AFP.

