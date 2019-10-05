Kenyans dominate first Onitsha City Marathon

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya’s Bernard Sang, 39, and Esther Chesand, 25, have won the male and female categories of maiden Onitsha City Marathon held in Onitsha, Anambra on Saturday.

Sand won with 1.4:44 seconds.

Emmanuel Pam and Fadekemi Olude from Plateau came top as male and female champions of Nigerian nationality category in the 21 kilometer marathon race which started at about 6:30 a.m.

Pam was the overall 10th winner.

William Amposah from Ghana finished overall fifth but was first west African to chest the rope.

Augustine Nwafor was the first Onitsha man to finish.

There was no presence of official of Anambra Government, especially from the State Sports Development Commission at the start point of the event and at the finishing line to receive and cheer the athletes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the international marathon was going on in Onitsha, the Anambra Sports Commission officials were holding its monthly Walk for Life from Nteje Oyi council area to Aguleri in Anambra East Council. (NAN)

