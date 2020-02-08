Kenyans dominate as Bamarssai, Cherop emerge winners at 2020 Lagos City Marathon

ADVERTISEMENT

A 31-year-old Kenyan long distance runner, David Bamarssai, has emerged the winner of the 5th Access Bank Lagos City 42km Marathon with a time of 2:10:23.

Also, his Kenyan female contemporary, Sharon Cherop, emerged the winner in the women’s category.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamarssai had previously won the 2011 Dubai Marathon with the personal best time of 2:07:18 and also came fifth at the 2011 World Champions Athletics in Daegu.

In the female category, Kebene Chara Urisa from Ethiopia came second; Rodah Jepkorir came third, Mesere Dinke came fourth, and Kebene Chara came fifth.

The Technical Adviser of the race, Norrie Williamson, said the timing of the race was still in order, given the temperature under which they ran.

“The time returned was fair enough because of the temperature, they ran fairly well with a lot of energy,” he said.

The winner, Bamarssai gave thanks to God and his coach who encouraged him.

NAN reports that the full list of the winners are: David Barmassai, the overall winner with a time of 2:10:23 and 50,000 dollars prize money; Dekebo Dakamo, an Ethopian, came second in 2:10:55 and 40,000 dollars as his prize.

Paul Chege from Kenyan came third with a time of 2:1123, and got 30,000 dollars as his prize, Cosmooas Kyeva recorded a time of 2:11:30 and came fourth and got 20,000 dollars as his prize.

Also, Ethopian Deresa Geleta came fifth having recorded a time of 2:1135 and got 15,000 dollars as his prize and the sixth position went to Paul Matheka from Kenyan who finished with a time of 2:11:48 with 10,000 dollars as his prize.

The seventh position went to Wubshet Demisse from Ethiopia who got 8,000 dollars with a time of 2:12:48, the eight position went to Moses Kurgat from Kenyan, who clocked 2:13:06 and received 6,000 dollars as his prize.

Benard Sang from Kenyan finished with a time of 3:13:18, and got 4,000 dollars as his prize and the 10th position went to Tallam Cherutich from Kenya.

He recorded a time of 2:13:53 and received 2,000 dollars as his prize.

Marathoners from Kenya dominated the podium, winning seven out of 10 available prize money. (NAN)

