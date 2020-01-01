  1. Home
Kenyans at the double in Sao Paulo’s Sao Silvestre race

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie came from behind in a dramatic sprint finish to win the 95th edition of the popular annual Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

Kandie pipped Ugandan teenager Jacob Kiplimo on the line with a time of 42.59, becoming the first man to break 43 minutes for the 15-kilometre race through the streets of Brazil’s biggest city.

Fellow Kenyan Titus Ekiru took third.

On a triumphant day for Kenyans, Brigid Kosgei easily won the women’s race, breaking away early from the pack to finish in 48.54 – only one of three women to finish the event in under 50 minutes.

Kosgei’s compatriot Jemina Sumgong set the record of 48.35 in 2016.

Sheila Chelangat, another Kenyan, took second, more than a minute behind Kosgei, with Ethiopia’s Tisadik Alem Nigus in third.

