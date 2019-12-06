Kenyan governor arrested over corruption allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kenyan Governor, Mike Sonko has been airlifted to Nairobi following his arrest in Voi, reports Daily Nation, a Kenyan media.

This is coming just hours after orders were issued by Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Noordin Haji.

The report stated that the DPP boss Noordin ordered the immediate arrest of the Governor, Mike sonko over alleged corruption.

Sonko is the Governor of Nairobi county.

The governor and others are expected to appear before the anti-corruption court Friday to face charges over the loss of Sh357 million (127 Million Naira).

Other City Hall officials expected in court are county secretary Peter Mbugua, members of the tender committee Patrick Mwangangi, Samuel Ndung’u, Edwin Kariuki, Lawrence Mwangi, and Preston Miriti, among others.

The governor and the officials will face charges of conspiracy to commit an economic crime, willful failure to comply with the law and conflict of interest.

Noordin said investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had yielded sufficient evidence to sustain the charges.

