Keke-Napep brings succour to many Bayelsa families

In Bayelsa State, commercial tricycle popularly known as ‘Keke-Napep’ has become a viable means of surviving difficult economic realities. Apart from the fact that it’s the only means of local transportation within Yenagoa, the state capital, and adjourning communities, the Keke-Napep business has become the quickest and easiest means of generating income in many families.

Despite the high cost of the tricycle which is brought into the country from Asia, Bayelsa residents are in a mad rush for it – a situation that has put the tricycle in high demand.

Our correspondent learnt that due to high demand of the tricycle in Bayelsa, the price has gone up from N500,000 to N700,000.

Delta State-born John Ejiro, a commercial tricyclist who plies Atissa-Agbura route to Yenagoa Township, said tricycle is the quickest means of making money in Bayelsa.

“I can tell you that Keke is the quickest and fastest means of surviving the difficult economic situation in the country. Tricycles have brought succour to hundreds of families, especially the youths who use it to cater for themselves and their dependants. So many Bayelsa residents who are out of job are using the proceeds from Keke to take care of their needs.

“Recently, when many civil servants were sacked by the present administration, some of them used the little money they had to buy Keke which they are presently using to cater for their families,” he said.

“Over 1000 tricycles are presently operating in different routes in Yenagoa and neighbouring communities of Bayelsa State. As it stands now, Keke-Napep is the only means of local transportation in Bayelsa because of the terrain. You cannot see a taxi or bus plying within the town like what is obtainable in other states of the federation. Bayelsa is a one city state.

“Majority of the indigenes of the state resides in the coastal areas, while for those who live in Yenagoa and don’t have their personal car, it is Keke or nothing. On a daily basis, one can go home with at least N6000. But if you have a brand new Keke that does not breakdown often, you can take home as much as N8000 on a daily basis,” he said.

Another Keke-Napep operator, John Okafor, said the business is dominated by non indigenes, especially those of Igbo and Akwa Ibom extraction. Bayelsa indigenes are not many in the business.

He said they are critical investors in the business given the fact that many of them own tricycles which they hire to people to operate and return money to them based on agreement reached.

“This business is very good and brings in quick money. Although it’s a hazardous business given the risk of plying it on the major road, it’s a good business one can invest on if you have the cash. A tricycle cost as much as N700,000. If you have a trustworthy person to operate it, you can recover your investment in ten months.

“For those that do not have money to buy a brand new tricycle, there’s an opportunity of buying on hire purchase and paying back on installment basis.

“Those that buy the tricycle on hire purchase usually pay N20,000 every week to the owner until the money is completed. The same thing is applicable to those that hire the tricycle; they pay between N15,000 to N20,000 every week depending on the state of the tricycle,” he said.

The Keke-Napep operators have over 100 designated routes in Yenagoa and other communities just as distance determines the transport fare the operators charge.

Another Keke operator, Asuquo Okon, said a short distant journey cost as low as N30 while a long distant journey cost as much as N150 to N200 per drop.

“Our transport fare is determined by distance. For instance, a short distance journey to Ekeki Park cost between N30 to N50 but a long distance journey from Atissa enroute Agbura to Ekeki coat N150 per drop. This is how we operate. Tricycle business is good because it gives quick return. I hired the one I’m using now. I pay N15,000 every week to the owner and after deducting the fuel and ticket expense as well as the money for the owner of the Keke, I still have some cash for myself,” he said.

An indigene of Bayelsa State who pleaded anonymity said he makes N60,000 weekly from the four tricycles he rented out to operators.

He said that tricycle gives quick money and called on the state government to give soft loans to tricycle operators to enable them invest in the business.

The state government is also generating revenue from the numerous tricycles that operates in the state.

In 2017, the state forced the operators to pay N6000 as security code registration.

All the tricycle operators also pay a daily toll of N250 to the state government.

The chairman of the tricycle owners association, Mr. Chinedu could not be reached for comment but an executive member of the association who spoke on condition of anonymity told our reporter that the association has adopted several measures to protect the interest of their members in the state.

The state government has adopted several measures to check the activities of criminals that might infiltrate the business and rob innocent commuters.

In 2016, the state government through the office of the Special Adviser to the governor on Transportation banned the use of side curtains in tricycles. Side curtains are detachable flexible material which shields passengers and provides cover from sun, rain, and air. But the ban did not go down well with passengers on the ground that the removal of the curtains exposes them to rain, scorching sun, and other weather conditions.

However, the state government insisted that the ban should remain as a means of checking the activities of criminals who might perpetrate crime under the cover of the curtain.

