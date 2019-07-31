Keep politics aside

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Zamfara State has done laudably well in terms of security since assuming office. So I give my kudos to him.

It is expected that whenever a cat arrives, the rats in a house should not be found at ease. This is precisely the case with banditry in Zamfara State since the new administration took office.

Knowing that there are many ways to kill a rat, the governor has employed a multifaceted approach to restore normalcy to the state, which until recently has been a haven for bandits.

His visit to the security chiefs to encourage and boost their morale was well thought-out, as part of strategic engagements with the forces. This shows that he is approaching the situation with emotional intelligence and thorough tact.

The governor has sounded a clear warning to the bandits to lay down their arms. But as is often the case in Nigeria, unfortunately, he has also engaged them in dialogue. This has led to the release of many who were in captivity, and as their families rejoice, hope is restored across the state that an end to the mindless violence, abduction and killing, is in sight.

Governor Matawalle may not score straight As in all aspects of governance, and it is in fact too early to judge him. But his concern over security, which is the primary duty of government, augurs of good days ahead. Gone are the days when bandits had freedom to terrorise and hold Zamfara State to ransom at sword point. Indeed, a new day has come and the governor has shown himself to be “Garkuwan Talakawa”

Pharm Muhammad Buhari Musa buharimusa4nice@gmail.com

