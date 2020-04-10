Keep love alive despite difficulties, Atiku urges Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has enjoined Christians and all Nigerians to endeavor to keep love alive and continue to lend a helping hand to the less privileged despite the present economic difficulties in the country.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election also asked the federal government to put in place a solid plan of action to provide succour and economic support to the majority of Nigerians, many who before the COVID-19 pandemic had been languishing in poverty.

Atiku in his Easter message released on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, reminded Christians that the global COVID-19, is reminiscent of the tribulations, trial and suffering of Jesus Christ as he set out to fulfil his mandate of saving mankind.

Atiku said after all that Christ went through, he triumphed the machinations of his enemies, which he said was the reason for the Easter celebrations.

He urged Christians to celebrate in moderation, be their brother’s keeper and continue to pray for the nation.

“Christians and mankind in general shall overcome the present predicament of lockdown, sit-ins and social distancing to celebrate the end of the pandemic and life would gradually return to normal again,” he said.

