KEDCO’s uncollected funds hits N10bn in six months

The statistics of the financial status of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has indicated that between January and July, 2019, the company’s uncollected electricity bills from customers was N10.35bn.

A statement from the company, signed by the company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, described the situation unfavorable for market and business especially for a distribution company like KEDCO that keeps rendering excellent services to its customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

The company, the statement noted had embarked on massive awareness campaign with a view to sensitising customers who are yet to pay their outstanding electricity bills to offset their bills.

“This is to let our numerous customers know that payment of the over N10 billion outstanding bills will go a long way in improving the power supply to communities within our franchise areas,” the statement indicated.

The Managing Director of the company, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna charged all staff to embark on aggressive drive to cut down the figures of the uncollected bills

Gwamna said, “If power improves, there is no doubt that economic activities within these states will be calibrated for greatness and in that lies our ultimate goal.”

“Power has remained a major factor for triggering developments in all sectors and reawakening all business activities which will in turn create jobs for youths. KEDCO believes strongly is not just serving as a distribution company but as a tool boosting the economy of Northern Nigeria.”

“We hold our customers in high esteem and trust and it is in that light that we strive to bring satisfaction to them as far as power distribution is concerned in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States. We expect our customers to complement our efforts by settling their outstanding bills.”

