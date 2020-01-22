KEDCO’s Head of Communication gets special recognition award for revolutionizing company’s image

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has honoured Mr. Ibrahim Sani Shawai with a special recognition award during the just concluded Managing Director’s (MD) award night which held in Kano State.

The management said the award was for Shawai’s unrelenting and innovative corporate communication approach which has earned the company lots of good reputation and recognition within and outside KEDCO.

The management furthered that Mr. Shawai has within 5 months of heading the unit been able to revolutionize issues of communications amongst all KEDCO’s stakeholders which have had serious positive impact in terms of changing some of the negative perceptions of several customers about KEDCO.

The management was also impressed with the manner in which Mr. Shawai has been able to bridge the communicative gaps between the management and all staff as well as his quick responses to public issues that require clarification from KEDCO, according to a statement by Communication officer of the company, Maryam Mohammed Tuggar .

The management also honoured 68 others from top to the lowest echelon of workers for various outstanding performances, while restating its commitment to further strengthen the award system subsequently to ensure that employees’ get more encouragement for their efforts to grow the company into the best service delivery DisCo in the country in 2020 and beyond.

In his message, the MD/CEO of KEDCO, Dr.Jamil Isyaku Gwamna while presenting the award to Shawai said “this award goes to the employee who has improved KEDCO’s brand visibility in a positive manner. He has strategically and professionally managed internal and external stakeholders thereby saving the face and uplifting the image of the company in several challenging situations.”

While congratulating the awardees, the MD/CEO reiterated that the company would continue to recognise staff who work excellently to put smiles on the faces of customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

