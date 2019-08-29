KEDCO urges customers to pay N10bn electricity debt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has urged customers to pay about N10 billion debts so that it can also pay 100 percent for bulk energy services as required by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications of KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, on Thursday reacted to a report by TCN that the DisCo was not lifting the power it was being supplied.

“The management states that it is part of its strategy to get back their huge debts in form of outstanding so it can meet up with the 100 percent that is being demanded of KEDCO by TCN on monthly basis,” it said.

The spokesman said those owing KEDCO cut across major fields of organisation like schools, companies and other media outlets particularly but not limited to print media houses.

As part of the strategy, the DisCo said it has begun massive disconnection across its franchise areas because “majority of our customers do not want to pay outstanding bills which have accumulated into several billions over the years.”

“Between January and July, 2019 alone, KEDCO has recorded over N10billion outstanding bills which is not good for business by all standards particularly in view of the fact that we also make payment for the power we get as a distribution franchise,” it noted.

KEDCO admitted that the accumulation of uncollected bills has resulted in the disconnection move by the field officers, saying energy will not be used by consumers in those areas.

“It is a strategy to get the customers to pay their bills which some are doing and to help them not to keep accumulating extra to the detriment of our activities and financial obligation as a DisCo that pays for what it gets to distribute,” Shawai said in the statement.

