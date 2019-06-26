KEDCO to engage 5 firms on metering service delivery

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) is to engage five vendors on metering service delivery with a view to bridging consumers’ electricity metering gap within its business jurisdiction.

A statement from the company signed by its Head of Corporate Commission, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, indicated that the move was in line with directive by Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) to enforce the provision of meter to all customers.

The statement indicated that the wide metering gap that remains a major challenge in Nigeria’s power sector would be closed within the next three years, with the effective implementation of the meter rollout plan by the distribution companies (Discos) under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

According to the statement, breakdown of the five vendors meter roll out plan include: Mojec International 175, 000 for Kano Central and East; Crest Hill Engineering Ltd 100, 000 for Katsina North and South; Armess Consulting Ltd 100, 000 for Kano Industrial Area and Jigawa South; Momas Electricity Meters 50, 000 for Kano West and Katsina Central and Meron Nigeria Ltd 50, 000 for Jigawa North.

“Following the conclusion of procurement of MAPS by all Discos, NERC called for a one-on-one meeting with MD’s of distribution companies. KEDCO’s meeting with NERC was held on 11th of April 2019, with NERC chairman, commissioner legal, general manager finance and deputy general manager consumer affairs in attendance. Tender auditor and representatives of Mojec, Crest Hill and managing director of Momas were also present. The purpose of the meeting was to conclude the process of procurement by determining price.

“Instead of 3 least cost bidders, all 5 companies that qualified for our financial bid were invited. This was to provide level playing ground and ensure fairness to all five vendors that qualified for the financial bid opening. Also taking more vendors will ensure metering is accelerated to close the metering gap and ensure sustained revenue for the company’’.

The Managing Director of KEDCO, Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna during the meeting with MAP officials, reiterated that the objective of the meeting was to finalize the procurement process by allotting quantities to each bidder and assign areas to be covered.

Gwamna explained that the delay in concluding the process as compared with other Discos was to ensure they “get it right”. He expressed hopes that KEDCO would have a very cordial business relationship with all the successful bidders.

The prices set by NERC were explained to the successful companies. The prices for single and three phase meters were fixed at N33,330.35 and N63,862.72 respectively excluding VAT.

He said the meter vendors would start the sales and distribution of the meters as soon as KEDCO gets approval from NERC.

