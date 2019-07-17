KEDCO takes proactive safety measures

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has taken necessary measures towards the protection of lives and properties of its staff and host communities by ensuring that installed equipment of the company are safe as well as respond quickly to emergency calls.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, said “Safety is an important component of any organisation and if you joke with that you may have bought some trouble and we don’t want to take chances.

“As you know, we are in the rainy season and by that it means the grounds would be soft and we may have issues like pole falling to the ground and sparking of wires which poses serious threats to lives and properties, so we are working to improve our safety culture to prevent those issues.”

He added that the company had invested much to forestall any weather related issue, especially as they relate to safety, saying the equipment required for the control and protection of the system and personnel had been secured and were already in use.

“We are committed to the safety of lives and properties. Therefore I task all residents of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states to also exercise caution during this raining season,” he appealed.

