KEDCO sensitises public on dangers of illegal connections, power theft

In an attempt to protect its numerous customers and ensure safety of lives and properties across its franchise areas, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) is sensitizing the public on the dangers of illegal connections and power theft.

According to KEDCO, any electricity connection that is done without permission or by the technical team from KEDCO is termed as illegal and doing that poses great risk as it overloads the systems, which often cause power connection to trip or fail. Whenever such occurs it sends everyone in the area in total blackout until such situations are resolved.

The Managing Director/CEO KEDCO, Dr.Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, said there are many dangers involved in illegal connection, including but not limited to electrocution.

“Illegal connections can lead to electrocution because the connections are not done by experts and are usually unsafely done by quacks without the required protection. These scenarios have led to the deaths of people across the country, especially those who make attempts to steal electrical equipment without considering that power can be restored at any time.

“This is the reason we also give lots of referential training courses to our technical staff who handle that section of complaints to keep them in top shape for such issues. You just have to be a professional with the right frame of minds to avoid electrocution and other issues resulting from illegal connection and power theft,” he said.

He advised the general public to avoid connecting electricity illegally, stressing that only authorized KEDCO staff were considered qualified electricians with necessary permission to make connections.

While charging the public to cultivate the act of reporting any illegal connections and power theft, Gwamna urged parents to sensitise their children and youths against illegal connections.

