KEDCO promotes 149 staff

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), says it has promoted a total of 149 out of the 592 eligible staff that were short listed for promotion interviews.

A statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Mohammed Kandi, in Kano on Friday, explained that 25 per cent of the eligible employees due for promotion had so far been elevated across various grades, departments and units.

“A total of 592 eligible staff were short-listed for promotion interviews but only 149 of them were successful,” Kandi said.

He said it had become imperative for the management to make the clarification following an allegation that it made lopsided promotion and remuneration.

Kandi explained that the essence of the exercise was to boost the morale of the staff for better performance.

“The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) find it necessary to give clarification on the alleged lopsided promotion and remuneration because the essence of the exercise is to improve employees’ performance, “he said.

The Chief Corporate Services Officer (CCSO), Mr Salisu Abdulsalam, said appraisal and promotion of the company employees’ was an annual exercise.

‘’The last promotion was based on 2017 performance appraisal exercise, and the 2018 process had begun.

“Performance Management is about getting the best from people, and helping them achieve their potential.

‘’The firm was more concerned with helping individuals and teams recognise their role in contributing to the goals of the company.’’

Abdulsalam, who called for calm among the KEDCO staff, said the yearly performance rating would spur employees to be hard working and goal driven.

The branch president of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEC), Shehu Haruna-Soba, condemned those who attacked the Managing Director of the company, Dr Jamilu Gwamna, in the media over the promotion saga.

“The KEDCO MD was recently recognised and rewarded by the national delegate conference of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEC) for his good disposition to labour unions.

“The union has already initiated dialogue with the KEDCO management team on the possibility of wading into the contending matter,“ he added. (NAN)

