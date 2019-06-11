KEDCO inaugurates 170 transformers, 60 operational vehicles to boost power supply

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Tuesday inaugurated 170 newly acquired transformers, 60 operational vehicles and other facilities as part of effort to enhance power supply in its franchise areas.

The Managing Director of the company, Dr Jamilu Gwamna disclosed this while inaugurating the facilities at the KEDCO’s office near the Ado Bayero over-head bridge in Kano metropolis.

He said providing the facilities was in line with the company’s continuous effort to provide quality services to its customers in the three states of its operations.

“We cannot achieve our four cardinal objectives without providing the necessary facilities required for the smooth operation of the company.

“We hope our customers will reciprocate the gesture with prompt payment of their electricity bills, “ Gwamna said.

He expressed optimism that the company is one of the best Distribution companies (DISCOs) in the country.

He, however, called on the staff to be more dedicated and committed to their duties by responding to customers complaints within the shortest time possible.

On those complaining about crazy bills, the Managing Director called on such customers to go to KEDCO office nearest to them to register their names in order to get pre-paid metres.

He said the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) will soon launch the pre-paid metering scheme in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

He disclosed that the Shell Foundation in partnership with the company would invest two billion US dollars about (N720 billon) in the company as part of effort to enhance power supply. (NAN)

