KEDCO honours over 100 staff 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc, KEDCO has rewarded over 100 staff for exceptional performance.

The company disclosed this in a statement by its Head, Corporate Communication, Ibrahim Sani Shawai.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In line with our quest to appreciate our staff as well as confirm to them that their inputs are well valued, the management has initiated a reward and recognition award, which is to be given on quarterly basis,” he noted

He added that the first phase of the award ceremony was held at different regions (Kano East, Kano west, Kano Central and Kano Industrial) and saw deserving staff recognized based on performance and dedication.

According to the management, the second phase of the reward and recognition award is underway in order to cater for the remaining five regions.

In a congratulatory message by the Managing Director, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, stressed the need for change if the company is to see positive change in results and productivity.

“Appreciation is a need that is fundamental to human beings. Staff respond to appreciation expressed through recognition of their good work because it put paid on the issue that their work is valued by others and that’s what we have done. We are telling our staff that we value their inputs in ensuring that the company meets its target on monthly and yearly basis.

“ So we have done ours and it’s now left for staff to do theirs to ensure that they impact positively on KEDCO. What we have seen in the course of the ceremony is a reward for excellence, dedication, unmatchable commitment to duty and the sheer zeal to serve KEDCO,” he said.

The CEO called for competitiveness in the company, stressing that individual staff should strive to surpass his or her past records.

“Those who got awarded should know that since other staff are being motivated by this initiative, they would have a stiff competition in maintaining that feat but it is possible to maintain good records though,” he said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App