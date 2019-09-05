KEDCO dismisses power outage, assures of improved supply

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has dismissed a looming power outage as it assures its customers in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina of improved power supply.

A statement by its spokesman, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, on Thursday said there was no outage whatsoever and specifically there was no issue of terminating the right of KEDCO in the electricity market as seen in a publication by the Market Operator (MO) on Wednesday.

After being suspended for 30 days over inadequate security deposit for energy services, the MO in the notice invited KEDCO for a hearing as to why it should not be terminated from the market by September 10, 2019 (Tuesday).

But KEDCO said there was threat of terminating its rights in the market adding that the two disconnected feeders by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) during the ongoing suspension has been restored to full capacity and have effectively and efficiently been put to use.

“Our technicians are already working on to ensuring KEDCO maximizes this opportunity to give to its patient customers reliable, improved and stable power supply across the our three states, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa,” KEDCO said.

The Distribution Company (DisCo) said it has no issues with TCN saying, “We are both good partners in progress.”

KEDCO which had in previous statements claimed it intentionally did not incure the security guaranty as specified by the Market Rule said it was law abiding.

“We have no reason to disobey the Market Operator rule because we are governed by such rules for the smooth running of the relationship between KEDCO and other stakeholders in the sector.”

The firm reiterated its commitment to serving its customers across the three states while calling on TCN to quickly fix the 150MVA transformer that failed five years in Kano to avoid power rationing.

