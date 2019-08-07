KEDCO appeals to customers to pay N148bn unsettled bills

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has appealed to its numerous customers to pay the over N148bn electricity bills that they are owing the company.

Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, the Managing Director of KEDCO made this appeal on Tuesday, according to a statement by by the Head, corporate communication, KEDCO, Ibrahim sani shawai.

Gwamna said the monthly financial responsibility to TCN and Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company coupled with customers’ attitude of not paying outstanding debt had necessitated such appeal.

According to him, with the transformation that the company is undergoing in terms of network expansion and system upgrade, the company will achieve greater feats if the debt is paid.

“The increase on power supply depends heavily on the corporation of our customers. KEDCO is currently doing its best in terms of upgrading network and system to ensure it supplies quality and reliable electricity across board within our franchise areas.

“Our vision to ensure constant supply of electricity to our numerous customers is on cause and there is no stopping it. But our customers should not continue to pile up such debts through unsettled bills or not paying in time for services rendered to them.

“ Our research team uncovered that the unsettled bills owed by KEDCO’s customers, that is, the total outstanding bills yet to be paid by our customers, is now over N148b,” he said.

The Kano DisCo boss stressed that the company would in spite of the huge debt continue to improve on its transformation quest towards satisfying its customers, adding that such improvement is a characteristic of KEDCO and is not negotiable.

He said: “this is the reason for the massive repairs and maintenance of the feeders in recent time. We have also bought new volts and transformers to ensure swift service delivery and to get ready for any megawatt improvement which KEDCO is currently battling hard to secure for Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

“ All these can only be sustained through customers’ corporation. This massive infrastructural boost and network expansions cannot be achieved in full with such debts hanging outside”.

“We do not wish to burden our customers but we have no other alternative as we depend on what comes in to stay stronger in business and be responsive to our financial responsibilities as an organisation that derives its satisfactions from the satisfactions of all its stakeholders”.

