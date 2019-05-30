Kebbi will soon be an oil-producing state – Bagudu

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at his second term inauguration yesterday said Kebbi would soon be an oil-producing state.

He said: “Very soon Kebbi will soon join the league of oil producing states based on our partnership with the NNPC.

“We are also in partnership with a German company for energy renewal. A tomato paste processing factory is about taking off in the state and rice mills like WACOT, LABANA, Dangote and other ones in Kamba and Yauri are doubling their capacities.”

