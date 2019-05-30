  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kebbi will soon be an oil-producing state – Bagudu
ADVERTISEMENT

Kebbi will soon be an oil-producing state – Bagudu

By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi Published Date

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at his second term inauguration yesterday said Kebbi would soon be an oil-producing state.

He said: “Very soon Kebbi will soon join the league of oil producing states based on our partnership with the NNPC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also in partnership with a German company for energy renewal. A tomato paste processing factory is about taking off in the state and rice mills like WACOT, LABANA, Dangote and other ones in Kamba and Yauri are doubling their capacities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.