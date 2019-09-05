Kebbi to mobilise 200 entrepreneurs for launch of MSMEs clinic

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi State Government has said it will mobilise more than 200 entrepreneurs and artisans across the 21 local government areas of the state during the launch of the 2019 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic in the state to be launched by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The Chief of Staff to the Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, confirmed this while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi shortly after a meeting with secretaries of the 21 local government councils in the state.

Alhaji Argungu said, “The reason we called for this stakeholders’ meeting is to urge them to go and inform the entrepreneurs in their respective areas that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is coming to Kebbi on September 12, 2019, for the MSMEs clinic.

