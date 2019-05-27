  1. Home
Kebbi to disburse N900m to Almajiri schools

By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi Published Date
Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

The Kebbi State Government yesterday said it would disburse N900m to Almajiri schools in the state.

Speaking in Birni Kebbi at the Almajiri Initiative event organised by the Mass Literacy Programme and Almajiris Initiative foundation, Governor Abubakar Bagudu said this was to ensure every child in the state acquired western and Islamic education.

“They (almajiris) would be taught English and Mathematics to enable them to further their education up to colleges of education, polytechnics or universities in line with the nation’s education policy.”

