Kebbi to abolish street begging

Kebbi state government is looking at the possibility of enacting a law for abolishing street begging in the state.

The sate governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made this known during the maiden edition of Law week of National Union of Kebbi State Law Students (NUKELS) in Birnin Kebbi, said the proposed law would enable his government hold parents, guardians responsible for any child found roaming.

“We are going to legalise custodian of every children in the state. This will enable us to make parents, guardians accountable for every child,” he said.

In his remark, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, said the federal government would not relent until all stolen money stashed in foreign accounts have been repatriated, adding that federal government had partnered with all stakeholders for the purpose of recovering the nation’s stolen wealth.

“On the international front, Nigerian government is collaborating with various jurisdictions to recover and repatriate funds that have been stolen and stashed outside the Nigeria. The government is not relenting in the pursuit of Nigeria’s stolen wealth.

“The recovery efforts are ongoing and work is in progress. Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari will leave no stone unturned to recover wealth stole from Nigeria either by individuals nor corporate entities.”

