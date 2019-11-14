Kebbi targets 978,000 children for meningitis, measles immunization

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi State government yesterday said it was targeting 978,000 children for vaccination against measles and meningitis across 21 local government areas of the state. The immunization exercise was expected to be flagged-off from 16th of November to 23 of December this year at the Emir’s place in Birnin Kebbi.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Hajiya Halima Boyi Dikko, during a press conference in Birnin Kebbi said children between the age bracket of 9 to 59 months would be covered for measles while children between the age bracket of 12 to 59 months would be vaccinated against meningitis during the exercise.

She said campaign for the two antigens would be done concurrently by 4000 trained health workers at 400 vaccination points across the 225 wards in the state.

She added: “We have embarked on advocacy visits to traditional, religious and community leaders and we have already started public awareness in Hausa, Fulfulde, Dakarci, Fulatanci and English language’’.

While calling on parents to present their children for vaccination against the diseases, she said the vaccines are effective, safe and free.

Hajiya Halima commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, WHO, UNICEF and other development partners for their support.

