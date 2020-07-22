Kebbi royal fathers task FRSC over cramming people, animals in vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional rulers in Kebbi State have charged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to descend hard on drivers that transport passengers in the trunks of their cars and those who cram animals and people in vehicles.

The royal fathers spoke individually in their palaces when the State Sector Commander of the corps, Danasabe Lawal Shehu, visited them as part of his familiarisation visit.

He described such attitude as reckless and lack of respect for the sanctity of human life on the part of the drivers.

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera, frowned at commercial vehicle drivers who loaded people in the boots of their vehicles, saying the corps should enforce the laws prohibiting such lawlessness to serve as a deterrent.

The royal father noted that reckless driving and overloading of passengers was the highest form of irresponsibility among commercial drivers.

He urged the FRSC to do more in traffic administration, especially as it affects overloading.

In his remark, the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Sami, stressed the need for the commission to bring all offenders to book if sanity must be restored on the highways.

According to him, if the commission enforced the traffic regulations effectively, the public would come to terms with the fact that the days of lawlessness were gone. “I am appealing for the arrest of motorists without valid vehicle registration and driver’s license. I must also point out that apart from the fact that it is an act of lawlessness to drive without valid documents, it also tantamount to a huge revenue loss to the state,” he noted.

The District Head of Kamba, Alhaji Mamuda Z. Fana, expressed the readiness of his council to render all necessary support to the commission, and urged the personnel of the corps to check the menace of over speeding, overloading and driving under influence of any drug. “The command must tackle the menace of speeding, overloading and driving under influence (DUI),” he urged.

In his response, Shehu told the traditional leaders that he was at their palaces to deliver the Corps Marshal’s massage and appreciation for the support the commission had been enjoying from them.

