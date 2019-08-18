Kebbi: PDP lifts suspension order on 14 members

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kebbi State says it has lifted the suspension order earlier enforced on fourteen of its members over alleged anti-party activities.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Haruna Saidu, said the lifting of the three months suspension was as a result of intervention by the elders committee and resolution reached on the matter.

It would be recalled that the party’s chairman had, on the 5th of August, suspended 14 members of the party for anti-party activities.

He said: “Consequent upon the intervention by the esteem elders committee and the resolution emanating therefrom, I am delighted to announce the lifting of the suspension on the members amongst whom are local government Chairman, exco members and some party members”.

Saidu said the party had become more united following the resolution by the elders.

He reiterated also that the party would take part in the forthcoming local government election scheduled to hold in October 2019.

