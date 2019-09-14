Breaking News
BREAKING: Former Minister of women affairs, Alhassan decamps to PDPOsama bin Laden’s son killed in counter-terrorism operations
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Kebbi pays N700m for 2019 WAEC, NECO examinations
ADVERTISEMENT

Kebbi pays N700m for 2019 WAEC, NECO examinations

By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi Published Date
File Photo

Kebbi State Government said it has disbursed N700m to West African Examination Council, WAEC and National Examination Council, NECO, for the payment of the 2019 O’ level examinations, written by students in the State’s secondary schools.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Hajiya Rafa’atu Hammani disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Birnin Kebbi at the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

She called on students who wrote this year’s O’ level examinations to check their results via the internet.

Hajiya Hammani stated that the state government would remain committed to providing the enabling environment and support to pupils and students to acquire standard education across the state.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.