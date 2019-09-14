Kebbi pays N700m for 2019 WAEC, NECO examinations

ADVERTISEMENT

Kebbi State Government said it has disbursed N700m to West African Examination Council, WAEC and National Examination Council, NECO, for the payment of the 2019 O’ level examinations, written by students in the State’s secondary schools.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Hajiya Rafa’atu Hammani disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Birnin Kebbi at the weekend.

She called on students who wrote this year’s O’ level examinations to check their results via the internet.

Hajiya Hammani stated that the state government would remain committed to providing the enabling environment and support to pupils and students to acquire standard education across the state.

