Kebbi LG poll records low turnout of voters

By Ismail Adebayo (Birnin Kebbi) with agency report Published Date
A physically challenged casting his votes during the local government election at Mai Alelu polling unit, Nassarawa ward in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, 26 Oct, 2019

Voting has begun peacefully at Dr Gulama polling unit 007, and G/Kundi Zouro polling unit in Nassarawa ward of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi with low turnout of voters recorded.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the local government election in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area started as early as 7.00a.m with early arrival of materials and officials.

Kebbi State Independence Electoral Commission (KEBSIEC) officials arrived at the polling unit at about 7:00a.m, while the first voter cast his vote around 8:43a.m.

The election began in most polling units visited at about 9.00a.m, with the police providing security at the polling centres.

Accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously in most polling centres across the state as the chairmanship and Councillors’ elections began with an unimpressive turnout.

Security personnel from the Nigeria Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) provided security at various polling units and strategic locations.

The presiding officer of G/Kundi Zouro polling unit, Abidina Abubakar said he arrived at the polling unit around 7 a.m and that they were still expecting more voters to come out to exercise their franchise.

Another electoral officer at Dr Guluma Polling unit, Faruku Muhammad, said all the electoral materials were ready, and that the election was going on peacefully.

A voter, Abdulkarim Adamu, who was the first voter, expressed delight over the peaceful conduct of the election and prayed that the exercise should end peacefully.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has expressed his excitement by the large number of women voters in the election.

The governor, while casting his vote at his polling units, Mai Alelu polling unit, Nassarawa ward in Birnin Kebbi, also commended the state independent Electoral commission KESIEC for providing adequate voting materials for the election.

The councils election is taking place in 21 local government areas of the state.

