Kebbi, Lagos, Jigawa top list of states with unqualified teachers

ADVERTISEMENT
Share this article
Kebbi, Lagos and Jigawa states are on top of the list of states with unqualified teachers in public schools, the 2018 National Personnel Audit (NPA) report, shows. The report, which was released by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), yesterday, indicates that pupils’ ability to learn in many states is being threatened by the lack…
This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day
Related
Download Daily Trust News App
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.