Kebbi govt spends N36m to feed boarding students on sallah day

The Kebbi State government has spent N36 million to feed students in boarding schools during the Eid-el Fitr celebration.

The president of the state chapter of All Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Alhaji Aliyu Mustapha Gwandu disclosed this when he led some students of Nagari College to celebrate the day with the Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi.

Mustapha, who is also the Principal of Nagari College in Birnin Kebbi said the governor decided on the gesture to ensure the students celebrate the day while in school.

“The governor decided not to close the schools during Sallah but made sure the students in the boarding schools enjoy the Sallah celebration outside their parents homes.’’

“The students were very happy to stay back in their respective schools to celebrate the sallah because of the governor’s gesture”, he said.

The ANCOPSS President commended the governor for ensuring the prompt payment of teachers’ salaries in the state.

“Kebbi is one of the few states where teachers receive their salaries and other entitlements promptly.This is because of the good governance Governor Bagudu has demonstrated,” he said.

He also commended the state government for the recruitment of 1,700 teachers and 300 non-teaching staff for the secondary schools which demonstrated that government was ready to improve on the standard of education in the state.

