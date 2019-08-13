Kebbi: Government to resettle communities submerged by flood

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has directed the immediate resettlement of three communities that were submerged by flood some months ago in Bagudo local government area of Kebbi State.

The three communities of Mai Zagga, Tungan Aduwa and Tungan Nagyara were washed away and crops about to be harvested and belongings of the villagers were submerged during the flooding.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari said the directive was given by the governor when he paid an unscheduled visit to the settlements to assess their living condition.

He said government would pay N5.5m compensation to lands owners whose farmlands would be acquired for the resettlement.

“Governor Abubakar Bagudu has also directed that the new settlements be provided with the needed basic amenities including schools,” the CPS said.

He enjoined the villagers to enroll their children in the schools that would be built for them to obtain religious and western education.

He assured that the state government would provide them with beds, beddings and cooking materials to continue with their normal life.

