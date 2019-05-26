Kebbi government to disburse N900m to Almajiri schools

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State says N900 million will be disbursed to Almajiri schools to ensure every child in the state acquires both Western and Islamic education.

Bagudu announced this at the Almajiri Initiative event organised by Mass Literacy Programme and Almajiris Initiative (MALPAI) foundation in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My administration will continue to provide assistance to all Almajiri schools in the state.

“Over N900 million will be disbursed through the Ministry of Basic Education in the state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bagudu added that financial support would also be provided to the teachers and pupils in addition to toilet facilities, accommodation, teaching and learning materials to Almajiri schools for proper upbringing.

He said Almjir pupils would be taught English and Mathematics to enable them to further their education up to Colleges of Education, Polytechnics or universities in line with the nation’s education policy.

“The aim is to assist the less privileged, orphans and Almajiri to a better life, which is the best programme of human development,” he said.

The governor commended his wife Hajiya Aisha Bagudu,the founder of MALPAI, for her initiative.

He urged parents and guardians to enroll their wards and children into schools, assuring that government would support and encourage them to excel in all fields. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App