Kebbi: FRSC commander reminds officers of oct 2nd number plate, licence enforcement

The new Federal Road Safety Corps Argungu unit commander has warned officers to shun all act of bribery, extortion and racketeering or be shown the way out of the commission

ACC Aliyu Maaji gave the warning at a meeting to chart a new road map for the command.

He said the zonal command was doing a lot to improve on public education, enforcement and engineering.

Maaji urged the officers of the Argungu command to key into the good work being charted for the zone by the zonal commander ACM Kayode Olagunju.

The unit Commander also reminded them on number plate and riders licence enforcement by October 2nd

He expressed appreciation to the emirate council, stakeholders and unions for their continuous support to the FRSC programmes and policies.

He promised to carry all along in the efforts to reduce road crashes.

Maaji said the command would soon introduce a monthly stakeholder’s forum aimed at tackling toad safety concerns.

He added that the command would also liase with the emirate on the training of their drivers free of charge.

