Kebbi: Four family members die after consuming meal of guinea corn flour

A husband, wife and their children have been reported dead at Danko chiefdom, Danko-Wasagu local government area of Kebbi State after consuming the meal prepared from guinea corn flour.

The four family members were said to have suddenly developed stomach ache and died after eating the meal.

A resident Jeremiah Audu, who spoke to our correspondent, said the family on the day of the incident bought the guinea corn flour at the market in Mahuta area of the the local government and prepared it for their meal at home.

He continued that: “We didn’t know that was what they ate. We were only attracted by the screams coming from their apartment and when we went to see what was happening, we met the four of them, husband, wife and their two children in pains on the ground but before we could help them, the wife and two children died”.

He added that the husband did not die immediately but he was rushed to the general hospital at Mahuta then he died before he could be attended to.

“Before he died, he said the family ate from a guinea corn flour they bought from the market and they all started to feel uncomfortable after the meal,”, he said.

He stated that the death of the four family members threw the community into confusion on sallah day.

“Everyone in the village was terrified by their death. We were shocked because it was sudden and unexpected”, he lamented.

When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar could not get in touch with the DPO of the area to confirm the incident before this story was filed.

