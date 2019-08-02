Kebbi earmarks N300m infrastructure support for pastoralists

ADVERTISEMENT

About N300 million has been earmarked for infrastructure support for pastoralists this year in Kebbi State, Permanent Secretary Ministry for Budget and Economic Planning, Aisha Abubakar, has disclosed.

She disclosed this in Sokoto while speaking on the sideline of a stakeholders interface meeting organised by the OXFAM towards strengthening productive capacities and improving governance of agricultural sector of kebbi state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, about N20 million was budgeted for the milk collection initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Kebbi State, Muhammad Shehu stated:”We have seven Fulani settlements that we are going to put on modern ranching animal production. They include one each in Augie, Argungu, Bagudu, Yauri, Ngaski and two in Suru local government area of the state.

“We are going todevelop them to ensure we settle the Fulani in one place, we are going to have watering points for them so that their animal can have enough water to drink, we are going to grow grasses that are nutritive for the growth and fattening of the animal and better milk production.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App