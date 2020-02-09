Kebbi confirms 2 Lassa fever infections

Breaking News
Two persons have been confirmed infected with Lassa fever in Kebbi state.

The state epidemiologist, Dr. Assad Hassan, announced on radio in Birnin Kebbi that of the 12 suspected cases recorded this year, only two were confirmed while still awaiting one other result.

The epidemiologist, explained that the duo were from Kalgo and Birnin kebbi local government areas, saying while the nine others had tested negative.

Dr. Hassan, called on the people of the state to report to any of the nearest health facility in their localities on any symptoms of fever, saying there was no cause for alarm as the disease was curable.

He further advised the people of the state to desist from eating rodents as they were the agents for spreading the disease.

“From January 2020 to date, we have recorded 12 suspected cases of Lassa Fever in the state. Two were confirmed while still awaiting one more result. The remaining nine tested negative.”

 

