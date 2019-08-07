Kebbi community protests non-inclusion in state affairs

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Dundaye, Kwaido Zagie Ward in Augie local government area of Kebbi State are protesting what they described as their non-inclusion in the political affairs of the state.

The community’s sons and daughters on Monday converged to take stock of their contributions to the state economically , politically and concluded that they are being marginalised.

Speaking during the meeting the community’s spokesperson, Malam Sadiq Abubakar Augie, an APC stalwart in Dundaye, Kwaido Zagie Ward, said: “We at Dundaye Kwaido want the state government to look into our issue. We have been grossly marginalised. Our ward turned the highest vote in all positions for APC in the last elections but there isn’t any political position for us”

“His excellency may wish to know that we are famers, we don’t go to places to complain. Our elders don’t want that but those that are swimming in our sweat are not helping matters as they continue to marginalize us and promote themselves.”

He said there was need for the state authorities to look into how another ward in the area was given positions of commissioner, Special Assistant on MDGs, Special Assistant on Media, local government chairman while their ward that delivered the highest votes for the ruling party was not given anything.

“We now want someone from Kwaido to contest for the chairmanship of the Augie local government council because since its creation no one from our area has held the local government chairmanship position. All its sole administrators and chairmen were from Augie town even the member of the House of Assembly is from Augie town until 2015.

“His Excellency may wish to know that during the campaign for 2019 election the then chairman of the council announced that any ward that scored the highest vote would be given a very big prize. Our ward had the highest votes and the highest in the total votes in all the wards but for unknown reasons we were not rewarded,” he said.

