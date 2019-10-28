Kebbi community barricades roads to protest LG election

ADVERTISEMENT

Some resident of Kebbi State on Monday blocked roads leading into Argungu from Felende area of the town to protest the non-declaration of the result of Felende ward election rumoured to have been won by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The protesters for several hours blocked the main road leading into Argungu and burnt tyres to prevent motorists and other travelers from passing through the township.

Mobile policemen were drafted from Birnin Kebbi to Argungu at about 9:30am to quell the situation but the people insisted they would not leave except their candidate is declared winner of the election.

One of the protesters who spoke to our correspondent said “The returning officer sensing the PDP candidate won Felende ward refused to declare him winner of the councillorship election. We have decided to remain here until they do what is right”.

Meanwhile the All Progressives Congress (APC), has also rejected the candidates declared as winners in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Council by Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC).

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Sanni Dododo made the party position known while speaking with journalists on the local government election in the state.

He said “The names of those declared as winners in Makera and Gawassu wards by the KESIEC were not the names forwarded by the APC to the commission”.

“Candidates declared as the winners under the platform of APC in Makera and Gawassu wards of Birnin Kebbi Local Government were not the names APC forwarded to the Commission. We hereby rejects the candidates declared by the KSIEC”.

