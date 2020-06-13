Kebbi Assembly vows to make laws to end gender-based violence, child rights violations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has expressed its unwavering support and commitment to enact relevant laws to deal with Gender- Based Violence and Child Rights violations.

The Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumini Samaila Kamba, stated this when a coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Kebbi State, coordinated by Tallafin Mata Development Association, FIDA, and Actionaid, visited the House of Assembly.

They were at the assembly to protest the recent upsurge in incidences of rape, domestic violence against women and several forms of child abuse in Nigeria.

The Speaker, who was in company of the Chairmen of House Committees on Women Affairs, Justice, Education, Health and majority of Members of the Assembly, expressed dismay over how the society was fast losing moral values and sense of compassion.

While lamenting the recurring incidences of paedophilia and defilement, the Speaker also stressed, ” it requires a law to effectively stem the tide and eventually eradicate these social vices.”

In solidarity with the movement, the Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, who was represented, encouraged the coalition to remain steadfast in ensuring that, the ultimate goal of having appropriate legislation passed was speedily achieved.

She noted, “there have been several efforts in the past, but, they were somehow truncated along the way, which is not surprising considering cultural misunderstandings.

“However, the rising incidences recently is a signal that unless stiffer punitive measures are put in place, the perpetrators would continue to escape justice. ”

Dr. Bagudu also sympathized with the victims of “this inhuman treatment” and reiterated her commitment to work towards galvanizing every effort to eradicate the vice, through education and justice.

The coalition had earlier visited the Ministry of Justice, Kebbi State, while they had held several deliberations with the Wife of the Governor.

