Kebbi assembly reelect Kamba as speaker

Members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly has unanimously re-elected former speaker , Alhaji Abdulmumeen Kamba as speaker of the state assembly.

Kamba who had directed the affairs of the house for four years before his re-election is from Dandi Local Government Area of the state.

The former deputy speaker, Alhaji Buhari Aliero was also reelected. He is from Aliero Local Government area of Kebbi State.

All the 24 members elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsed their leadership.

The re-elected speaker, in his address commended his colleagues for giving him the opportunity to serve in that capacity for the second time and assured them of consolidating on the achievements recorded from 2015 to 2019.

He said “We will also work closely with other arms of government in order to mover the state forward”

