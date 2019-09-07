  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Keane criticises Ferguson’s Manchester United tenure
ADVERTISEMENT

Keane criticises Ferguson’s Manchester United tenure

By . Published Date
Roy Keane
Roy Keane

Roy Keane has reignited a feud with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson after questioning whether his actions were in the best interests of the club.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder appeared in 13 Premier League seasons under Ferguson but the pair have not seen eye-to-eye after Keane’s acrimonious Old Trafford departure in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keane said: “I wouldn’t forgive Ferguson. The media spin, how I apparently upset everybody, it was all nonsense.

“People talk about Ferguson’s man-management. Nonsense. People said he always had the best interests of Manchester United at heart.”

The 48-year-old also thinks Ferguson handed his family too big a part at the club, branding his son Darren as “lucky” to get a Premier League winners’ medal in 1992/93 before Keane arrived at the club.

Keane added: “Darren Ferguson [his son] won a medal. He was very lucky.

“His brother was the chief scout for Manchester United for a long time. I’m surprised his wife wasn’t involved in the staff somewhere.

“Darren was [the manager] at Preston North End and lost his job. He had a couple of young players on loan from Manchester United. Guess what happens the next day?

“They’re pulled out of Preston. Is that doing the best for Manchester United? Do me a favour.”

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.