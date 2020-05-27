Keana community sensitised on social distancing

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Keana Concerned Group, Malam Abdullahi Sidi, has appealed to sons and daughters of Keana living in the diaspora to remain at their various residences to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Malam Sidi made this known at a one-day stakeholders meeting on sensitisation about COVID-19 at Amiri Ward, Keana, in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Malam Sidi said, “The community should be mindful of people travelling to especially high burden states that have been affected by the virus; we should not shield them, but rather report or link them to the appropriate authorities so that their samples can be taken to ascertain their status to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

According to him, contracting the virus was not a death sentence, and that, “We need to sensitise our people to stop being panicky but to adhere to preventive measures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App