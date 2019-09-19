KDSG establishes 5 policy councils to fast track service delivery

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has established five Policy Implementation Councils to ensure better coordination and effective delivery of public services and development in the state.

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, that the move was to fast tract the delivery of people-centred governance.

El-Rufa’i explained that the policy councils, structured around the administration’s priority areas were designed to encourage government agencies to work together in conceiving policies and executing projects and programmes.

He named the councils approved by the state Executive Council as Human Capital Development, to be chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe and Procurement Monitoring, also to be chaired by the deputy governor.

Others are Economic Development Council, to be chaired by Senior Adviser-Counsellor to the Governor, Mr Jimi Lawal and Infrastructure Development Council, to be chaired by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Muhammad Abdullahi.

The fifth council, Institutional Development, is to be chaired by Mr. Balarabe Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government.

He said that the councils were designed to help overcome operational hurdles and encourage collaboration among key Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs).

According to him, the step will reduce waste of resources and improve effectiveness in the implementation of state government policies.

“They are charged with following up and ensuring implementation of all decisions from the state executive council and other decisions as approved by the governor.

“They will also ensure that proper frameworks exist for community engagement to enhance sustainability of government projects and programmes in the five key areas of focus,“ the governor said.

He explained that Human Development Council, which meets every Monday would be responsible for the coordination of a holistic approach of improving human capital.

El-Rufai added that the council was also tasked with providing quality healthcare, education social development, nutrition and skills among others.

The governor also said that the Economic Development Council would meet every Tuesday and focus on growing the economic base, attracting domestic and foreign investments, boosting revenues and promoting job creation in the state.

He also explained that Infrastructure Development Council would meet on Wednesdays and would focus on reducing the physical infrastructural deficit in all parts of the state.

It would also work to ensure that planned infrastructure expansion meets quality and timelines.

“Procurement Monitoring Council, which meets on Thursdays is charged with ensuring adherence to procurement procedures across the state, donor-funded and debt-financed projects.

“The council is also responsible for giving “no objection” for amounts beyond N100 million or any other threshold set in the procurement guidelines as approved by the Kaduna State Executive Council from time to time.

“While Institutional Development Council is charged with ensuring the strengthening of the capacity of the state public service and coordinate critical institutional reforms that advance the governance agenda of the state.

“The council, which meets on Fridays, will also ensure the recruitment, training, assessment, discipline and continuous verification of the human resources in the state,“El-Rufai said.

The Governor said that members of the councils have since began meeting weekly to review proposals, memoranda and governance issues as well as make decisions on MDAs proposals.

He said that the councils would report to the state Executive Council from time to time for ratification of decisions. (NAN)

