KDSG advises against self help

Kaduna State Government has appealed to aggrieved communities, individuals and groups to always have recourse to the law so as to avoid killings and counter killings that deepen the vicious cycles of reprisals.

A statement issued by Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan which debunked the alleged presence of over 600 armed bandits at Zangang Hills, said that the report was misleading.

The Commissioner recalled that some groups in Kaura Local Government had alleged the presence of over 600 armed bandits at Zangang Hills in a widely circulated press statement.

Aruwan said that Kaduna State Government reached out to the security agencies for immediate action on the matter when it got the information but did not find bandits.

“Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the military units deployed by Defence Headquarters in response to the security challenges in Plateau, Bauchi and parts of Kaduna State, and a detachment of the Special Forces of the Nigerian Army carried out extensive fighting patrols to the said Zangang Hill on 21st June 2020,” he said.

According to him, “fighting patrol stretched up to the Kagoro Hills and other suspected hideouts. Troops did not encounter any group of armed bandits throughout the extensive fighting patrols.

“Furthermore, not a single bandit camp was found in the area and there is also no evidence of human activity in and around the hills,” the statement further said.

The Commissioner commended “the Commander of OPSH, Major General CC. Okonkwo and his team in Sector 7 (Southern Kaduna) under the leadership of Col. GU. Akpan, officers and men for a job well done.”

Aruwan argued that “contrary to the misreading of the security challenges, what stands out as a major impediment to peace has been the resort to self help and jungle justice, rather than complying with the rule of law.”

“Citizens with credible information on any criminal activity, including banditry, are encouraged to confide their suspicions to security agencies and government for prompt action,” he added.

The statement said that “the Security Operations Room, a 24-hour security information centre is available to be receiving details discreetly on ‪09034000060, ‪08170189999 and Internal.Security@kdsg.gov.ng for immediate action.”

KAD-Facts

Kaduna State is one of the first northern states to domesticate the Child Rights Act;

Governor Nasir El Rufai signed the Child Welfare and Protection Law in April 2018, to curb child trafficking, child abuse and child labor as well as child molestation;

Kaduna State enacted the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) in December 2018, which prohibits physical, sexual, psychological, domestic, harmful traditional practices and discrimination against persons.

The El Rufai-led administration enacted the Kaduna State Penal Code Law (2017), which reviewed the Penal Code;

The Government promulgated the Kaduna State Administration of Justice Law to fast track court processes.

