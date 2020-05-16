Katsina youths block Nigeria-Niger highway to protest bandit attacks

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Daddara community and neighbouring villages in Jibia Local government on Saturday blocked a highway from Jibia leading into Maradi in Niger Republic to protest unabated killings and attacks by bandits in the area.

Hundreds of youths chanting on the international gateway between Nigeria and Niger called for urgent against bandits.

They barricaded the said road at about 8am with logs of wood and tyres, some of them set ablaze.

Motorists and other road users were stranded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

It took the intervention of policemen and some traditional rulers from the area to calm the youths before the road was reopened by mid-day.

Speaking on the incident, the chairman of Daddara Area development Association, Halilu Buhari, said the area had suffered lots of bandit attacks and lost lives and property.

He said, two days ago some bandits attacked Yan Gayya, a village near the forest at about 8pm, and molested several women.

Later the same night, the attackers struck Zamdam village throwing bangers that caused confusing amongst villagers.

“The villagers realised it was knockouts and repelled the attack. Several calls were made to security agencies but they couldn’t come at that time; people were angry ever since,” he said

This infuriated the residence from the villages that took to the street to show their grievances over the unabated attacks on their villages, he added

The spokesman of the state police command SP Gambo Isah is yet to respond to enquiry made on the incidence.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App