Katsina: We arrested 1,907 suspects in 2019 – Police

The police command in Katsina state says it arrested 1,907 suspected criminals in connection to 1,519 reported cases in 2019.

Commissioner of Police Sanusi Buba said of those arrested, 1,256 are undergoing prosecution in various courts across the state.

He said eight rustlers were killed and 44 arrested while five others were severely injured during shootout adding that 359 cows, 61 sheep, seven donkeys and camels and one goat were recovered within the period under review.

He said: “170 armed robbery suspects and 106 kidnappers were arrested, two killed and 44 victims were rescued.”

On arms recovery, Buba said “11 AK47 rifles, one Tavo-21 rifle, two English pistols, 24 locally made guns, 27 Dane guns, 398 live ammunitions and 48 cartridges were recovered during various sting operations.”

